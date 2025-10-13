End of fighting in Gaza to be welcomed but tricky path lays ahead to peace in the Middle East
The ceasefire is to be welcomed but this must only be the start. The prolonged war has not done any good in the region. Instead, delivering lasting peace will require even greater resolve from Western leaders.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that Britain will support the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan.
Whether Donald Trump’s plan is workable remains to be seen. But to his credit, the US President has delivered on his promise to put a stop to the fighting. His plan to deliver lasting peace needs to be supported.
World leaders must remind themselves of what is at stake. On October 7, some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 taken hostage. And more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed.
These figures should not be used to score points as to which side has committed the worst atrocities. That will do nothing to progress peace in the Middle East. Every life lost is one too many.
In order to deliver lasting peace, underlying grievances that have plagued this part of the world for decades need to be resolved. The historical context to conflict cannot be ignored. That is easier said than done.
Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair is set to join a ‘Board of Peace’ supervising governance of Gaza under the plans. There would be question marks over the appointment of the former PM to such a position given his legacy was tarnished by the war in Iraq.
It’s going to require great dexterity to deliver peace and security in this part of the world.