End this loan charge hell now, HMRC boss Sir Jonathan Thompson, before innocent lives ruined – The Yorkshire Post says

UNLIKE the very rich who use their wealth to minimise their tax obligations, people who took out the now hated loan charge were, in many instances, advised to do so and reassured that such a scheme was “HMRC compliant”.

HMRC is using aggressive and unreasonable behaviour to collect the loan charge, say MPs

Pressure is growing on the Government to halt the loan charge scandal.

If only. Now these people – many of whom are individuals on modest incomes – are being made to pay the price after a loophole was closed.

The consequence is retrospective tax bills which are so punitive that many face financial ruin, including the prospect of losing their own home. They are enduring a living hell.

Some loan charge victims are so desperate that they have contemplated taking their lives to escape the misery.

And while The Yorkshire Post remains at the forefront of calls for the Treasury to halt this draconian policy while a review is undertaken, the latest letter sent by All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge Group to HMRC boss Sir Jonathan Thompson vindicates our stance.

Its contents are alarming. “We were alarmed to hear tax professionals describe HMRC behaviour as including ‘threats, delays, aggressive communication, bullying and incompetence’,” says the document which then sets out how people are being ‘coerced’ into making settlements.

It goes on: “We are deeply concerned at the fact, that despite public assurances form HMRC and Ministers, HMRC are telling people they may have to sell their home. In cases we have seen, HMRC are threatening people with bankruptcy.”

And it adds: “The reality... is that HMRC pass people’s disrupted tax debts to third party debt collection services who then aggressively pursue the individuals.”

Sir Jonathan, this is happening on your watch. Just when do you intend to halt this appalling malpractice?