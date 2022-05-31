Energy 'ration' talk a worry for region's industries - The Yorkshire Post says

Appearing on Times Radio, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp was asked about reports that his colleagues have been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.

A No 10 spokesman said later yesterday that the Government does not expect either of those things to happen, but it is perhaps an indication of how serious the energy crisis has become that such a clarification needs to be made.

Much of the response to this issue has rightly focused on the hardship it will put families under, as those with the least face a choice between eating and heating.

A worker at the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

Indeed, nearly six in 10 households have had to make adjustments to cover the cost of essentials in the past month, consumer company Which? reports today.

The funding packages announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week will alleviate some of the stress for families, if not all of them.

However, the toll on business in Yorkshire and beyond is becoming immensely worrying too.

Consider the implications of energy rationing, were it to come to that, on major industries such as steel or even the region’s growers who need to heat their polytunnels.