Engineering needs more women, here’s how we can encourage them to take up a career - Lisa-Dionne Morris

You might be surprised to learn that, despite decades of progress, women still make up just 16.5 per cent of engineers in the UK. That figure, from 2021, speaks volumes. Women remain hugely underrepresented in the profession and that’s something we need to change.

At universities across Yorkshire and beyond, we are preparing graduates for a working world that’s shifting beneath our feet. Artificial intelligence, green energy, digital healthcare, sustainable design, these aren’t dreams of the distant future. They are the kinds of industries today’s students will soon be leading. Many of the jobs they’ll do don’t even exist yet.

So how do we prepare young women to succeed in that kind of world?

Lisa-Dionne Morris is Professor of Public & Industry Understanding of Capability Driven Design in the School of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds.

It takes more than just a degree. It takes confidence, adaptability, collaboration, resilience, and empathy, skills that must be nurtured throughout their time at university. And it takes a whole-university effort to make that happen.

At the University of Leeds, for example, where I teach, product design and engineering students are trained not just in technical knowledge, but in how to think creatively, solve complex problems and work as part of diverse teams. They learn from lecturers, of course, but also from lab technicians, careers advisers, personal tutors and even each other.

Many of these supportive roles go unseen but their impact is lasting. A technician in the workshop showing a student how to use a lathe might just unlock a passion for hands-on design. A mentor offering a word of encouragement could be the push a student needs to apply for an internship she thought was out of reach. These are the moments that raise a graduate, not just academically, but personally.

But there are real barriers too, and we must talk about them openly. Some young women feel isolated in male-dominated classrooms. Others struggle with imposter syndrome, financial pressures, or a lack of role models they can relate to. For first-generation students, or those from minority backgrounds, those challenges can be even greater.

At universities, we are working to break down those barriers, by offering bursaries, improving access to mentoring and wellbeing services, creating more inclusive labs and learning spaces and embedding real-world experience into every stage of study.

This is not just about employment stats or degree results. It’s about giving young women the tools and support to believe they belong in STEM and engineering and can lead it.

Last year, the University of Leeds launched the EDI Hub+, in partnership with seven universities across the UK, which aims to bolster inclusivity within the engineering sciences, along with physical and mathematical sciences.

Engineering affects every part of our lives; from the clean water we drink to the bridges we drive over. If we want that world to reflect all of us, then we need all kinds of people designing it. That includes women. That includes Yorkshire women. The potential is already there. Our job is to nurture it.