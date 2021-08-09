English identity; Archbishop finds his voice – The Yorkshire Post says

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell is the Archbishop of York.

Yet the Archbishop of York has done precisely that with his heartfelt warning about how families are left feeling marginalised – or patronised – by the snobbery of many of those in power.

And the considered view of the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell is that tensions on totemic issues like Brexit and devolution will grow without a reappraisal of Englishness.

They’re salutary words given how so many leaders of the CoE were fervent Remain supporters in the EU referendum and unable to replicate the pragmatism of his predecessor Dr John Sentamu.

Is Parliament out of touch with the rest of England?

Now, having found his voice, many will be looking to the Archbishop to advance the themes that he has highlighted with wisdom that will make London sit up and take note.