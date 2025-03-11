Equality across the regions will only be achieved when skills needs are met - Nichola Hay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the UK and the wider world faces a rate of workplace change that is frankly unprecedented. Most notably, the role of artificial intelligence and broader technological innovation will reshape the way we look at the workplace, create new jobs entirely but also enhance roles in previously unimaginable ways. With this, the skills required to fulfil these new jobs and positions must be addressed.

There is a rising demand for skills across the economy and across varying sectors. With major industries such as finance, technology and sustainability struggling to fill roles across various levels and skillsets, it is clear that change needs to occur at pace.

Not only are there gaps emerging between different sectors but notably between UK regions. A recent report by the Learning and Work Institute laid bare the challenges posed by regional disparities and warned of a “skills chasm” holding back economic growth in the UK.

This inequality is far deeper in the UK than other comparable countries and figures suggest that the crisis could deepen in the coming years with 71 per cent of Londoners anticipated to have a higher education qualification by 2035, compared to 29 per cent in Hull and East Yorkshire.

With a widening of the skills gap, comes a decrease in the opportunities available to individuals across the country and a knock-on effect of lower social mobility. With this in mind, how can skills policy address the challenges we currently face and what mechanisms are in place to support employees around the country?

Firstly, the Labour Government was swift in establishing “Skills England” to better understand the skills that regions and sectors across England will need in the coming decades. However, Skills England must be aligned with the Government’s “Plan for Change” focused on high quality jobs and prosperity across all regions of the UK.

Digital skills will be at the heart of the skills needed for the next generation of individuals entering the workforce, and if we are to ensure that those skills gaps can be met across Yorkshire and other regions of England, proper access to digital skills training will be key.

The skills businesses require are not homogenous across England, and a plan that is aligned between combined and local authorities, employers, training providers and Government to invest in education and training will ensure that certain regions are not left trailing others because of an underinvestment in skills.

Positively, the launch of the English devolution white paper in recent months, would see elected mayors across England take control of skills and innovation. The Government’s growth agenda is underpinned by devolution, and devolving skills to the regions could see greater onus placed on the needs and requirements of the individual regions, with a better understanding of the skills needs of the local economy.

Equality across the regions will only be achieved when the skills needed for businesses to be productive are met.