Errors in information underline the importance of data to the NHS
While so many other organisations in other industries have already prepared themselves for the data revolution, parts of the NHS are still stuck in the age of the fax machine.
The importance of good data cannot be overstated with technology playing an increasingly influential role in all facets of life.
For the NHS, information is vital. Of those who had found errors in their records, 9 per cent reported details of treatments they had never had. And the same number, 9 per cent, reported their medical records included details of conditions they had never had.
The majority of blunders, 26 per cent, related to personal details while 16 per cent reported false information about what medication they had taken.
The fact that so many errors are being detected in personal documents should be a cause for concern, especially with the NHS at a critical juncture.
The Health Secretary’s ambitions for artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies to play a key role in the NHS could be undermined from the start unless the quality of information is not brought up to an acceptable standard.
That is why a thorough information audit needs to be undertaken across the health service.
This should not be used to demonise NHS staff. It is a possible reflection on the general gloom that has enveloped the health service in recent years as a result of poor working conditions, which may have manifested itself in input errors.
