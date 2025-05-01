Errors in information underline the importance of data to the NHS

The warning that mistakes on medical records could put people’s health “at risk” with a poll revealing that almost one in four have found errors in their personal documents, puts into focus the need for the NHS to get on top of data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While so many other organisations in other industries have already prepared themselves for the data revolution, parts of the NHS are still stuck in the age of the fax machine.

The importance of good data cannot be overstated with technology playing an increasingly influential role in all facets of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the NHS, information is vital. Of those who had found errors in their records, 9 per cent reported details of treatments they had never had. And the same number, 9 per cent, reported their medical records included details of conditions they had never had.

A NHS sign at a hospital. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The majority of blunders, 26 per cent, related to personal details while 16 per cent reported false information about what medication they had taken.

The fact that so many errors are being detected in personal documents should be a cause for concern, especially with the NHS at a critical juncture.

The Health Secretary’s ambitions for artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies to play a key role in the NHS could be undermined from the start unless the quality of information is not brought up to an acceptable standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why a thorough information audit needs to be undertaken across the health service.