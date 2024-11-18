Escalation of war in Ukraine will leave the rest of Europe fearful and shows the need for resolution

As the world marks 1,000 days of war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict teeters on a knife edge.

Political machinations not just in mainland Europe but also, more importantly, across the Atlantic will have far reaching consequences for the Ukrainian people who have fought so bravely over the 1,000 days.

On the one hand, ceding to Vladimir Putin would set a dangerous precedent. It would embolden autocrats in other parts of the world.

When the first images of the invasion started being broadcast across the world 1,000 days ago, it was scarcely believable that such an event could even occur so close to Europe’s doorstep.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pose for a group photo at an event concerning the recovery and reconstruction of Ukrainian. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

The West was taken by surprise but what will have taken Putin by surprise is how long this war has gone on. The admirable resistance of the Ukrainian people has ensured that the Russian autocrat has not been able to achieve his goals.

Alex Sobel, chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine, is right to warn about negotiating “away the territory of Ukraine”.

However, US president Joe Biden’s permission to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia is an unprecedented escalation that will strike fear into the hearts of even ardent supporters of the Ukrainian cause.

It brings the West one step closer to full scale involvement. The sort of escalation that was hard to imagine 1,000 days ago in the intervening period since.

The gravity of the situation is such that world leaders should be increasing efforts to bring about an end to the violence and bloodshed.