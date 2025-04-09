Establish better relations with the EU for the benefit of Yorkshire’s proud food and drink manufacturing sector
More importantly the industry contributes £3.8bn to the economy of Yorkshire, supporting 67,000 jobs in the region, according to a new report by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF).
It’s not just in the region but across the country that food and drink manufacturing is an important cog in the economy. The industry now contributes £37bn to the UK economy, accounting for almost a quarter of total UK manufacturing turnover.
Therefore the sector’s call for better trading relations with the EU should be taken on board.
In an uncertain world where Donald Trump is putting tariffs on every country, it is vital that Britain does whatever is possible to safeguard its industries. That includes building better relationships with its nearest major market.
Rerunning the referendum should not be on the agenda, especially at this stage. However, the idea that Britain would lose out on trade was not the promise made during the Brexit vote.
No one should be opposed to ensuring British manufacturing thrives and if better relations with the EU would further that goal, then the Government should be getting around the table and trashing out a deal with Europe.
Yorkshire food and drink manufacturers are renowned across the world for the quality of their produce. They should be supported to help deliver growth in a world riddled with uncertainty.
