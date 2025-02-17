Europe needs to share the burden collectively when it comes to peacekeeping
US secretary of state Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian officials to seek an end to the fighting in Ukraine. Talks to which Ukraine has not been invited and the outcome of which it will not accept.
Given the fears that US President Donald Trump will reduce American defence commitments in the continent, it is important for all European countries to show that they won’t leave Britain and a few other nations to take responsibility for peace and security across the region, especially with defence spending under pressure in the UK.
The US is demanding that Europe does more to pay for and provide its own security and increases pressure for greater defence spending across the continent.
While the majority of people want to see the fighting in Ukraine to end, not least the millions of Ukrainians who have suffered much over the past three years, allowing Vladimir Putin to seize territory would send a dangerous message. It would only serve to embolden Putin, who has designs on further territory in the region.
But with Trump looking to strike a deal even without Ukraine’s involvement in talks, that could well be the reality that Europe faces.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is right to say that “We’re facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security.
“Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace, and we all want peace, that it is lasting.”
