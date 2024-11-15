Evidence continues to mount that the Government’s family farm tax is ill-thought out

Everyday the evidence continues to mount that the proposed changes to inheritance tax (IHT) would be bad for British farming.

Even the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is reported as having tried to get the Treasury to back down.

The Government denies any rift, as it looks to shore up message discipline. But for many this will be a case of no smoke without fire.

Defra is the Government department that is supposed to look after farming interests and increasingly it looks as if it was given little say on what many farmers are saying will have a devastating impact on agriculture.

Rachel Reeves poses for photographs with her Treasury team as she leaves 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering her first Budget to the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

That only betrays what is clearly an indifference at the heart of this Government towards farmers and it is why the threat of mass protests is looming.

As each day passes, the Government shows how out of touch it is with the concerns of the countryside. There has been a lack of judgement on Labour’s part.

There may be a return to message discipline but for Sir Keir Starmer, who has staked his reputation on running a tight ship, it is already becoming embarrassing.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has already pointed out discrepancies between Defra figures and Treasury figures when it comes to the number of farms that would be impacted by the changes.

Defra figures show the changes would have an impact on 66 per cent of estates while the Treasury says the figure was 28 per cent.

That in itself ought to be enough to make the Government at least review the IHT changes.