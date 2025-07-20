Extraordinary catalogue of incompetence that led to the betrayal of thousands of Afghans might just be the biggest ever military debacle in peacetime - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their successors, we now know, wouldn’t know an Enigma machine from an Etch-a-Sketch. Some of them can’t shut the lid of a laptop without trapping their fingers.

The extraordinary catalogue of incompetence that led to the betrayal of thousands of Afghans who supported our Army, and the ham-fisted attempt to cover up the details, ranks as perhaps the biggest ever military debacle in peacetime. It will indelibly undermine confidence in the machinery of the State to protect us. How did it happen and whose interests did it serve?

You will have read this week about the hapless Ministry of Defence official who accidentally emailed a spreadsheet containing the names of thousands of people whose cooperation with Britain during the failed occupation of Afghanistan made them likely targets for Taliban reprisals. You should have read about it two years ago but the last Government went to extraordinary legal lengths to prevent you from doing so. They did this to protect no-one but their own officials. Hypocrisy underlined their every action.

Defence Secretary John Healy speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

If you strip away the many layers of chicanery and ineptitude, the most obvious question is this: who at the MoD thought the names of severely compromised individuals could be kept in something as insecure as an Excel spreadsheet? Do you think the Germans would have used one to communicate troop movements if they could? No: that’s why they invented Enigma.

The MoD, on the other hand, placed incendiary information in the hands of one man. When he pressed the Send button (thank God that was the only button they gave him) it was just a matter of time before it found its way on to Facebook. No codebreaking was needed: our secrets were literally given away.

And remember, the people on the list had helped Britain and the US overthrow Afghanistan’s extremist regime after 9/11. They were our allies but when we abandoned their country in the face of a resurgent Taliban we hung them out to dry.

In Whitehall this was just the beginning of a whole new chapter of betrayal. When journalists cottoned on to what had happened, the MoD secured a superinjunction that prevented them not only reporting what they knew but revealing that they knew anything at all.

The justification was that the details would compromise national security. But the MoD had accomplished that themselves; the horse had bolted and officials were racing to cover their embarrassment.

That was more or less the conclusion of the review by a retired civil servant that led to the injunction being lifted this week. Whitehall’s defence collapsed faster than the Taliban had done in 2001. But even in its humiliation it was still altering the narrative to salve its reputation. The risk to those on the list had diminished, they now said; the Taliban would have probably got their names from other sources.

Whether or not that was true isn’t the point: the imperative had shifted from protecting our former allies to mitigating the fallout from having to repatriate them to the UK at vast public expense.

That’s a political issue, not a military one. Labour wants to cut the number of immigrants and the existence of a secret £850m scheme to take in thousands more as a direct result of this data breach does not play well for them – no matter that these are largely skilled people whose presence might actually enrich the domestic economy.

The current Defence Secretary John Healey was initially complicit in the deception but he got one thing right when he said on Wednesday that the debacle was “much bigger than the mistake of an individual”.

So it was. It’s not one official that’s the problem; it’s all of them. We have entrusted our safety in war and in peace to a bunch of nincompoops.

I met one 20 years ago when I attended a briefing on internet security delivered in a Government building by a dishevelled civil servant with a heavy cold. Mr Sneezy, let’s call him. The security services had new rules for handling sensitive documents, he said. Which security services, I asked. He tapped his runny nose in a way that brooked no argument. “THE security services.”