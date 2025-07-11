Failure of leadership needs to be addressed if we’re to avoid further scandals - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am no fan of the Chancellor but from one human to another I respect her strength ‘breaking’ in public. Whatever caused this emotion to come must have been painful for her and those near to her. The situation warranted respect and sympathy from us all and without judgement.

Some Politicians and CEOs act in the way they do because they know once their tenure is over, they can step back, enjoy the golden handshake or perks/ pension that come with their high and mighty position without repercussions for their actions while in office. There is a recurring theme here of ‘what do I care…’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kemi Badenoch’s party may see her typical acid laden language as acceptable conduct in public, she has lowered the standards in public life even lower, almost touching the ground. If leaders behave in this way, what standards are we setting for the next generation to come?

A copy of the first volume of the final report of the Horizon Inquiry. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

We then have Jeremy Corbyn making noises about setting up a new left-wing party with another former Labour MP. Ambition before service it seems.

Frankly, we do not need yet another party to compete against Reform or the Tories, what we do need are decent leaders who are prepared to take accountability for their actions and treat their position to serve the public seriously rather than go on an ego trip.

Mr Corbyn can do us all a favour and act like a wise senior politician but his ambitions to set up a rival party to Labour will cause more harm to the ordinary man and woman in the street who is having to get by with help from foodbanks. We know what takes up more air space, negativity is more sensational than serious issues affecting lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Labour and the Tories got their act together there would be no need for extreme left wing or right-wing parties as this only distracts us from solving the crisis we have on our doorstep.

Leaders are meant to listen and care. They have the potential and power to set the tone so collectively we can raise the bar on our standards of behaviour with integrity. Leadership is about responsibility not outburst or taking advantage of the opponent when they are on their knees.

The first Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry report has arrived and it confirms our worst fear. We know more about the adverse human impact on victims and their families. There was an abject failure - The Department of Trade and the Post Office failed to give the full and fair compensation to the victims. No accountability on display yet again.

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir Wyn Williams, vindicated the victims. Compensation schemes set up to redress these victims will not put them in the same position as before they were persecuted by the Post Office but even this easy step has not been followed through by those in power. Why after all this should the victims continue to fight for justice?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The harm caused include - victims committed suicide, attempted suicide, some were convicted of a criminal offence and some spent time in prison, some were declared bankrupt. It is not just the subpostmasters who were traumatised, their families were also victims of this gross injustice and persecution.

Human impact is a light description of the trauma these people suffered and continue to suffer. Emotional trauma, businesses lost, marriages wrecked, reputation destroyed, punishment for being innocent just because Post Office leaders failed to listen and care.

While leaders claim to be caring, proof is in their actions. This is yet another example of state failure on a grand scale for which we have yet to see a criminal investigation.

Financial redress is not the end of the matter as victims will bear the scars of what they endured for life. Leaders cannot absolve their responsibility by saying sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may sound strong, but I believe poor public standards of behaviour and poor leadership accounts for most human trauma, evidence - the Infected Blood scandal, the Windrush scandal or more recently, the maternity scandal, to name a few.

In each instance the common theme has been a failure by leadership to listen and care. Standards have been lowered repeatedly and those in leadership positions have distanced themselves from those who seek and need their help.

True leadership is not about titles, perks, or escaping blame - it is about service, courage, and standing up when it matters most.

Only when leaders are made to answer for their actions will we see a culture where responsibility, empathy and integrity are the norm - not the exception. That is the standard our country deserves and it starts with us refusing to accept anything less.