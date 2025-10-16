Failure to implement Professor Alexis Jay’s recommendations on grooming gangs is unacceptable

When it comes to dealing with the scourge of grooming gangs, there are few more authoritative voices than that of Professor Alexis Jay. If it wasn’t for the inquiry she led and subsequent report she produced, the scale of the issue would never have been known. The voices of victims would have continued to go unheard.

The fact that the Chair of the Child Sex Abuse Inquiry says she is “disappointed and frustrated” that only two of her 20 recommendations have been implemented, three years after the final report was published, is a damning indictment of the country’s approach to this issue.

While politicians have turned this into a political football, young girls are being let down by inaction. This is a scandal that needs to be above political point scoring.

The inquiry handed down 20 recommendations in October 2022 after a seven-year investigation found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims.

Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), giving evidence to the Home Affairs Committee in January. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Whether there is a need for another inquiry is a moot point if Professor Jay’s recommendations are not going to be implemented.

The Tories have questions to answer as to why so few recommendations have been implemented. While the current Labour administration has tied itself up in knots over the issue of grooming gangs, Professor Jay did say it was “engaging well”.

However, it needs to do much better when it comes to keeping victims and survivors informed about how the recommendations are being implemented.

