Failure to implement Professor Alexis Jay’s recommendations on grooming gangs is unacceptable
The fact that the Chair of the Child Sex Abuse Inquiry says she is “disappointed and frustrated” that only two of her 20 recommendations have been implemented, three years after the final report was published, is a damning indictment of the country’s approach to this issue.
While politicians have turned this into a political football, young girls are being let down by inaction. This is a scandal that needs to be above political point scoring.
The inquiry handed down 20 recommendations in October 2022 after a seven-year investigation found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims.
Whether there is a need for another inquiry is a moot point if Professor Jay’s recommendations are not going to be implemented.
The Tories have questions to answer as to why so few recommendations have been implemented. While the current Labour administration has tied itself up in knots over the issue of grooming gangs, Professor Jay did say it was “engaging well”.
However, it needs to do much better when it comes to keeping victims and survivors informed about how the recommendations are being implemented.
The most important voices on this issue are those of the victims. As Professor Jay said: “So many victims have a lifelong impact of what happened to them, one of which is they lose faith in the institutions and in people in authority.”