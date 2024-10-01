Family behind the Three Acres Inn near Huddersfield epitomises resilience

Running a pub is not easy. The increasing number of pubs calling time is a testament to just how difficult it has been for the industry. So the last thing any pub would want to deal with is a fire.

That is exactly what the Truelove family has faced after a fire ravaged the Three Acres Inn near Huddersfield.

However, the fire has not dimmed the family’s desire to ensure the beloved pub is restored to its former glory.

For Tom Truelove, whose grandfather bought Three Acres Inn in 1968, the reopening will all be about authenticity. With the family hoping to reopen the pub by spring 2025. Mr Truelove said: “People say, ‘Are you going to make it modern?’ And we’re absolutely not going to make it modern. I want to make it more Acres than it was before.”

