Family farm tax looks like a major miscalculation on Labour’s part - The Yorkshire Post says

When Labour was in Opposition, it promised to shore up Britain’s food security but Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget this week threatens to do exactly the opposite to that.

Food security can only be achieved through the hard working farmers up and down regions like Yorkshire. And by piling on the costs for them, the Government risks further undermining it.

The Government sought to downplay the number of farms that would be impacted by the changes to Inheritance Tax. But there are far too many farmers coming forward and saying they will be hit by the changes.

This has been a big mistake on the Government’s part and it should look to reverse the decision to make changes to the Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR).

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. PIC: Darren Staples/PA Wire

The £1m cap to APR won’t shield a lot of genuine food-producing farms with scale being the key to their viability as businesses.

Living Wage and National Insurance rises are going to have an impact on businesses across all sectors.

Business owners are already warning that prices may have to go up and that recruitment, at the very least, may have to slow.

All these costs are also piled onto farms. That is why the plans to change Inheritance Tax are only going to add to pressures that they face.

When farmers start referring to it as the “family farm tax” and bodies such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), it would be wise to listen to their concerns and reconsider the decision.

It is clear that a lot of farmers are not happy. And many are already warning of a rise in food prices.