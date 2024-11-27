Family farm tax shows that the city-dwelling Labour government doesn't understand rural communities - Robbie Moore

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a few days after a new policy which could have far reaching consequences, not just for farming communities and families, but for everyone across the country.

Prior to being an MP, I worked in agriculture for years. I grew up on a farm. I know the issues facing farming and I know the devastation this new tax will cause.

During the general election campaign, the Secretary of State dismissed warnings about Labour's plans for inheritance tax as 'desperate nonsense'. Yet here we are. Just months later, they have betrayed rural communities across the country including here in Yorkshire.

Conservative MPs join farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

So far, the Government has steadfastly refused to engage with the people whose lives they are causing so much upheaval to. They haven’t listened to the farmers, landowners, agricultural advisors, accountants and trade bodies who are trying so hard to warn them about the consequences of their disastrous decisions.

As reported by The Yorkshire Post, the National Farmers' Union (NFU) have repeatedly said they have not been able to have sufficient conversations with the Government. They have not had a chance to speak directly to ministers and explain their views face to face.

Last week, thousands of farmers left their farms to travel to Westminster to try and make the Government listen to them.

Of course, when they were giving inflation-busting pay deals to the train drivers and a 22 per cent pay rise to junior doctors, Labour had no problems engaging.

Yet, ahead of the Budget, no conversations were had. Indeed, some briefing suggests that the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) only found out about the Chancellor's plans the night before she delivered her Budget statement.

The city-dwelling Labour government doesn't understand rural communities. They don't seem to understand that farmers tend to be asset rich but cash poor. On paper, a farm may be worth millions of pounds. However, the annual income on that farm may be in the region of £20,000. How on earth are they supposed to pay an inheritance tax bill of hundreds of thousands of pounds?

One landowner was clear that in order to fund Labour's bills, he would have to sell six farms. That is six tenant farming families who will lose their homes and their businesses, and six sets of children who will lose their farming future.

Last week, I attended the Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast. There were brilliant presentations from young people who are full of fresh ideas and innovative thinking, and enthusiastic for driving progress in our food and farming sectors.

It is heartbreaking that Keir Starmer – who claims to want to grow the economy – is inflicting such damage on a sector with so much potential. If farming thrives, the wider rural economy thrives.

I am startled that the Government seems not to have done any sort of impact assessment either. The Country Land and Business Association has provided analysis suggesting that an average 250 acre arable farm will be forced to sell 20 per cent of its land to pay Labour's tax bill. That is land that may no longer be used to produce food.

This could lead to higher food prices and a greater reliance on imports. A survey this week suggested that half of farmers believe their farms will become unviable as a result of Labour’s Budget – the impact on food security will be nothing short of catastrophic. Food security is national security, and it is something that we must never take for granted.

Our new Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has already said that we would reverse this policy if elected to government. She was amongst the thousands of farmers who gathered in Westminster to make their voices heard.

The farmers who have been ignored but have been expected to just swallow this bitter pill and carry on regardless were there. They came from across the country to tell the Government exactly what they think of this callous tax and to tell the Government how the fight to get this tax reversed is far from over.

No longer can senior Labour figures stick their fingers in their ears, close their eyes and hope this will all go away.

The men, women and children who were in London last week will not allow that to happen and neither will the Conservative Party.

We have launched a petition at StopTheFarmTax.com to keep up the pressure on the Government to persuade them to change their minds. I would urge people to sign the petition, make their voices heard and send a very clear message to the Government.

Unlike Labour, we understand this is about families, livelihoods and a way of life – things that will be lost through this tax. Things we will all feel the consequences of a long time after this Labour Government is removed from office.