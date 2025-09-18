Farm shops are great not just for reducing food miles but providing quality - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have experience of some – Mainsgill, on the A66, Tebay Services on the M6, in particular – but not all. I can see an epic road trip concept developing for some celebrity chef, a superfarmshop TV odyssey. Amongst the shiny new racks of products it’s always heartening to see local produce being featured. Not just because they reduce food miles so helping the green agenda, but just as importantly because they are mainly quality products.

The latest iteration, not new, just a major refurbishment, is Fodder, adjacent to the Yorkshire Showground and run by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Before I became an elected part of the County Council, our hotel and retail outlet was a client of the Economic Development Unit, as NYCC sought to promote small firms by sponsoring business support networks in food (The Yorkshire Pantry), and technology (Yortek).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the ideas we had was a chain of farm shops selling North Yorkshire produce. Unfortunately 30 plus years ago the concept was immature and untested, and we couldn’t get a bank, or business angel to back us. It’s good to see that the concept is now much more fully developed, and Fodder is the exemplar in this field. A fine way of supporting local agriculture at this most difficult and trying time.

The M6 motorway near Tebay Services.

I was at YAS headquarters next door to Fodder with Alastair Taylor the CEO of NyNet, the subsidiary company that NYCC set up 15 years ago to meet the challenge of likely market failure in the provision of broadband. All knew it was important, but quite rightly we feared that it would go first, if not only, to the populated areas where the quantum of demand was greater.

The necessity of broadband has pervaded every part of our lives, domestic and especially commercial, and we met with YAS and their IT providers to see if there were any technical solutions we could help with to fill the gaps in connectivity that happen when thousands of folk, and hundreds of businesses, arrive at a single location for just a week at a time, especially as The Great Yorkshire Show is now becoming the premier agricultural show in England.

The Society also acts in support of the 90 or so smaller shows across the county, now so important as some of the few bright spots in an otherwise very bleak landscape. Similar issues with connectivity arise at these events, although smaller in scale, but still putting limits on activities, notably card based transactions for retailers. Technical discussions are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passing through Harrogate I called in at my go-to small cheese shop, The Cheeseboard, for years a promoter of speciality cheeses especially Yorkshire ones. They are moving, but fortunately just down the street to bigger premises and to a shop with a level access. Welcome news. Even with a polished handrail their steps have got steeper as their customers like me have got older.

I’d taken the Poles to Blackpool, as surprisingly with his curiosity-filled wanderlust it was somewhere that our frequently-returned student worker Tom had never been, and the Lights had just been switched on that previous weekend, but quite frankly I wish I hadn’t. Perhaps it’s because childhood memories are always rose-tinted, but even the more recent memories from taking my own seemed brighter. The lights didn’t seem to stretch as far, although the Tower was impressive, and the tableaux seemed to be fewer, and wasn’t there music and movement in previous shows?

However, the family owned and run hotel in nearby Lytham-St-Annes was excellent, having had many millions spent on an upgrade, including a spa and leisure centre.

What a difference five miles makes and there is certainly on the list for a return visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing that Blackpool does have is great traditional connectivity. Not content with a good railway station, it is linked into the north western motorway network with its own motorway spur, the M55, joining the M6 near Preston, allowing easy access to the big conurbations of Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

As far back as 1913 The Yorkshire Post carried an article announcing that there was a need for a good motor road to carry people more easily on their annual holiday from Leeds to Scarborough. 110 years on we are not asking for a motorway, just a dual carriageway that could reach out to the coast connecting with the big populations of the West Riding and beyond, easily and especially safely, for both private and public transport. This is also essential for manufacturing and food processing businesses, not just the visitor economy. Rail is important, but so is road. This is the single most valuable intervention in the regeneration of the coast in my opinion.