Farmers are more than just food producers, just look at their efforts to help contain the Langdale Moor blaze

A lot of the conversation around farmers is centered on their role as food producers. And they are vital for providing the nation with food security. However, farmers do much more than just put food on our tables.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are custodians of the countryside, looking after the land as well as cultivating it. There are few people with a better understanding of our natural environment than farmers. That is why climate experts often put an emphasis on the need for farmers to be at the forefront of tackling climate change.

If there was ever any doubt about the wealth of land management knowledge that farmers have then people only need to look at the wildfire that has raged for the past few weeks on Langdale Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers in this part of the region have come to the assistance of the fire service. Helping create firebreaks, beating out fires and bringing water to the frontline.

Farm tanker dampens the area. PIC: Richard Ponter

The fire on the North York Moors has been devastating but it could have been far worse had the rural community not come together to help with efforts to contain the blaze.

Farmers don’t get enough credit for the work that they do as custodians of the countryside. This is reflected in the disconnect between them and policymakers. But as the response to the Langdale Moor fire has shown farmers are invaluable on multiple levels and it is foolish to alienate them.