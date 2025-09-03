Farmers are more than just food producers, just look at their efforts to help contain the Langdale Moor blaze
They are custodians of the countryside, looking after the land as well as cultivating it. There are few people with a better understanding of our natural environment than farmers. That is why climate experts often put an emphasis on the need for farmers to be at the forefront of tackling climate change.
If there was ever any doubt about the wealth of land management knowledge that farmers have then people only need to look at the wildfire that has raged for the past few weeks on Langdale Moor.
Farmers in this part of the region have come to the assistance of the fire service. Helping create firebreaks, beating out fires and bringing water to the frontline.
The fire on the North York Moors has been devastating but it could have been far worse had the rural community not come together to help with efforts to contain the blaze.
Farmers don’t get enough credit for the work that they do as custodians of the countryside. This is reflected in the disconnect between them and policymakers. But as the response to the Langdale Moor fire has shown farmers are invaluable on multiple levels and it is foolish to alienate them.
The fact that thousands of people have donated to an online fundraising appeal, to be distributed by the NFU, to recognise the efforts of farmers and contractors helping tackle the blaze shows that their efforts haven’t gone completely unnoticed.