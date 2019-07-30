Farmers in firing line if Boris Johnson gets Brexit wrong - The Yorkshire Post says

Like Yorkshire, Wales is a place with farming at the heart of many of its communities. Both regions are undoubtedly united by the fact that there are few other places in the UK which have as much to lose should the Boris Johnson and his Brexit-supporting Cabinet get the nation’s departure from the European Union wrong.

Photo: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Mr Johnson was in South Wales yesterday as he sought to reassure farmers who – as the country is put on a war footing in the face of a no-deal Brexit – fear for their very livelihoods. The Prime Minister was keen to stress that by contrast, given where the economic growth markets are likely to be for the UK after Brexit, few sectors have as much to gain from leaving the EU if it is done in the right way.

Such optimism is tempered by the same concerns about the impact of no-deal Brexit that saw Theresa May make multiple attempts to get her withdrawal agreement passed and ultimately agree to delay the UK’s departure date from March 29 to this October. Mr Johnson may currently insist the UK’s departure will happen in any circumstances on October 31 but with the pound’s value falling and warnings a group of Tory peers intend to resign the whip to prevent it coming to pass, pursuing no-deal will meet considerable resistance. Those in opposition include many in the farming community, with the Farmers’ Union of Wales predicting possible “civil unrest” in rural areas and meat producers fearing their exports to Europe could plummet by potentially over 90 per cent.

However, Mr Johnson knows that another failure to deliver on the referendum vote on 2016 would cause irreparable damage to his Premiership and potentially the Conservative Party itself. In the argument between democracy and economic stability, the stakes could not be much higher - for farmers and the country as a whole - with less than 100 days to go until Brexit.