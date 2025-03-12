Farmers need to be reassured that they won’t be forced to sell land for housing developments

It is clear that the country cannot continue on the trajectory that it has been over the past few decades when it comes to housebuilding.

Not enough homes have been built and as a result many young families are left in insecure accommodation. In fact, it is leading to a demographic challenge with many couples even putting off having families.

Therefore the Government is right to make house building a key priority. The Planning and Infrastructure Bill laid in Parliament yesterday, which Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said “will unleash seismic reforms to help builders get shovels in the ground quicker to build more homes”.

However, it is not just about getting shovels into the ground. The Government needs to look at the big picture. Simply dismissing concerns condescendingly as nimbyism is not acceptable.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In particular when it comes to the fears of the agricultural sector. Groups such as the Country Land and Business Association and the National Farmers' Union are worried that the Government’s planning reforms could risk farming land being sold off to make way for housing developments.

So far, the Government has shown scant regard for farmers. The proposed changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT) have already left many farmers considering their future. Solar developments are eating up vital farm land already.

Rural communities are aware of the need for affordable homes. Many young people end up leaving behind their rural towns and villages owing to a lack of affordable housing.