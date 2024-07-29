Farms can retain their best talent by plugging the communication gap in agriculture - Paul Harris

Let's face it, folks - our farms are bustling hubs of activity, teeming with diverse personalities. Expecting everyone to think, work, and speak the same way we do is not just unrealistic; it’s a recipe for disaster. Enter our very own Visionary, Investigator, Team-maker and Adventurer (VITA) profiling tool; it’s a game-changer which helps us understand different personality styles and tailor our communication accordingly.

Consider this: Your farm is a well-oiled machine with various parts, each needing different maintenance. Your staff are no different. Each person has a unique way of operating and recognising this can dramatically improve your team’s performance and satisfaction.

Take the ‘Visionary’ profile for example. Visionaries are bold, decisive, results-orientated, driven and confident. Goals and achievement are essential to them, and they will want to lead. They often believe they know best, and they may be blunt and impatient under stress. Avoid approaching Visionaries with too much detail or ‘fluffy’ stuff about people’s feelings - get to the point quickly and stick to the facts.

On the flip side, there are the ‘Investigators’, who are orderly individuals who prefer to reflect and think things through. They can excel in finding logical solutions and making sense of situations. Systems, processes, and accuracy are essential to them, and they may be critical of others when stressed. The big picture alone doesn't work for them - they want data and information. Be clear, calm, and patient to get the best from them.

Then there are the ‘Team Makers’, who are caring and considerate and are often the glue that holds teams together. Patient and kind, they can be loyal and profoundly feeling people who desire harmony and flow. They will avoid conflict and always stand up for the team. Don't approach them too directly or aggressively and try to begin by asking them how they feel. Be warm, friendly, and interested in them.

Finally, the ‘Adventurers’ look to the future with optimism, inspiring others with their ideas and acceptance of change. Having fun, enjoying experiences and being positive are essential to them. They can get bored quickly so following through a task may be a challenge. Avoid approaching them with too much detail and give them the freedom to create and contribute ideas.

Despite these differences, many farm managers stick to a one-size-fits-all communication style. This often leads to misunderstandings, frustration and high turnover rates. By failing to adapt their communication, they risk losing talented staff who feel misunderstood and undervalued.

The solution? Invest time in learning how to communicate effectively with your team.By doing so, you'll not only improve job satisfaction but also boost productivity and reduce turnover.