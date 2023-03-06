Fastest 50 a fitting celebration of Yorkshire’s captains of commerce - The Yorkshire Post says
Yorkshire is blessed to be the home for so many incredible businesses, innovating, creating jobs and growing the economy. While a lot of focus has been on bleak economic forecasts, it is worth remembering that so many firms are still delivering for not only their customers but also their communities.
By YP Comment
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:34pm
That is why The Yorkshire Post has been proud to partner law firm Ward Hadaway for another year on its Fastest 50 awards. As Emma Digby, executive partner at Ward Hadaway, said, the fastest growing 50 businesses in the region have been bold, brave and triumphed in the face of adversity.
The Fastest 50 award is richly deserved recognition for these businesses. It’s important that we recognise and celebrate their contribution to Yorkshire.