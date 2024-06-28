The 26 nurses, who work at the Darlington Memorial Hospital, say some of them have experienced sexual abuse in the past, and are having panic attacks because they have to get undressed in front of a sexually active biological male.

The male practitioner identifies as a woman called ‘Rose”, and has told the nurses he does not take female hormones because he is trying to get his girlfriend pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust says anyone can “identify” as the opposite sex and gain immediate access to single-sex changing rooms, showers and toilets.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to student nurses and trainee medics. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The changing room does not have cubicles, but has staff lockers and a large open plan changing room where nurses change before and after their shifts.

The nurses say ‘Rose’ often spends a long time walking around the female changing room wearing just tight underpants, staring at and initiating conversations with female nurses as they get changed.

One nurse who has experienced sexual abuse as a child said she was approached by ‘Rose’ who she had never spoken to before, and who was semi-naked with his genitalia visible. He asked her three times: “Are you not getting changed yet?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the nurses wrote to the Trust expressing their concerns they were berated and threatened by HR bosses who told them they need to get ‘educated’ and to compromise. They were told to “broaden their mindset” and be more ‘inclusive’. ‘Rose’ has reportedly offered to help re-educate them.

After releasing their story to the media anonymously last month, the nurses say ‘Rose’ continues to use the female changing room, and the Trust has done nothing to address the issue, clearly hoping that the controversy will blow over.

So last weekend four of them decided to go public, and a video interview with them has gone viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

Let’s make one thing clear here - these women are being tremendously courageous. By speaking out about a clear injustice, they not only risk their jobs, but they will also inevitably receive a massive amount of vile abuse, including no doubt the now familiar death and rape threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know this will happen, because without exception it happens every single time a woman stands up for her rights. Just ask J.K. Rowling. There is no “both sides” here. The abuse overwhelmingly comes from the anti-women, pro-trans side.

A statement issued on behalf of the nurses this week said: “Nurses are scared to put their heads above the parapet and speak out. We believe what is happening in Darlington is just the tip of the iceberg, not just in the NHS, but across public services and UK society.

“There are policies in place that allow biological men to access female spaces if they merely say they identify as a woman. This is unacceptable, dangerous and we have no choice but to take this stand. We encourage women and anyone concerned about this issue to raise their voices now.”

The group was quick to emphasise that this is not a personal attack on anyone and they are not transphobic. They want female changing rooms to be protected and a safe policy for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the smarter Labour politicians have begun to realise that mindlessly repeating trans dogma is putting them decisively on the wrong side of history, and have started to change their beliefs to align with common sense.

For example this week the Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said he was “horrified” at the treatment of the Darlington nurses and offered to meet them, adding that he wants to protect women’s “safe spaces”.

His boss, Sir Keir Starmer, who previously has been hopelessly confused about whether women have penises or cervixes, is now regaining some contact with reality, apparently after a lesson in basic biology from Tony Blair.

But there is still a massive contradiction at the heart of Labour’s policies towards sex and gender. They say they will protect women’s “safe spaces”, but at the same time they want to make it easier for people to get a Gender Recognition Certificate, which would have the effect of watering down legal protections for female-only services, spaces and sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad