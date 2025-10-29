Financial plan for Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening shows the stakes are high

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) presents a unique opportunity for South Yorkshire to accelerate economic growth. However, as new Doncaster Council board papers show, the reopening won’t come cheap. Nor will it be without risk.

Reopening DSA is a high stakes game of poker. One that will require local leaders to play their hand shrewdly and for the cards to fall favourably.

The papers show that costs have gone up to £193m and that borrowing for the council would peak at £57m. DSA is also anticipated to make losses for the first nine years, from 2026 to 2034, of £81.1m. After that profit until 2049 is expected of £230.2m.

The prize, however, is far bigger than that as the project has the potential to deliver housing, jobs, skills and economic growth.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport pictured in September. PIC: Tony Johnson

Reopening DSA could help to generate significant business rates to support the airport and the wider Gateway East project, regenerating the area around the airport.

There is clearly a need to proceed with caution given the public money that is now on the line.

The biggest danger is that millions of pounds in public money are wasted on reopening DSA while communities in and around the airport continue to suffer from worsening local services.

Local leaders are potentially putting their careers on the line but they deserve credit for getting the project to this stage.

If the reopening is successful, DSA could deliver a blueprint for infrastructure projects in the region going forward.