Firefighters must not be allowed to become the forgotten emergency service - Sarah Todd

Yes, in the first 13 months of his premiership the metropolitan elite one has spent more time in the skies than any other PM this century.

According to Times newspaper analysis reported a week ago, 63 out of 407 days in office have been spent either travelling or abroad on 29 different trips out of the country. More miles, of course, have been notched up this week with the trip to Washington DC for the President Trump-led talks about Ukraine.

A government source was quoted as saying “World War Three is breaking out internationally: it’s unreasonable for people to expect Keir to be caring about potholes.”

The fire on Langdale Moor, near RAF Fylingdales. PIC: North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service/PA Wire

Call it parochial or petty minded but yes, he should be more bothered about this country.

It’s all well and good lapping up the gravitas of fighting fires on the world stage, but what about keeping the home fires burning - or, more importantly, putting them out…

Fire and rescue services in England responded to 600,185 incidents last year; an increase of 100,000, (20 per cent) compared to a decade ago. Meanwhile, our firefighter numbers are down by 25 per cent since 2008 - the equivalent of 11,000 wholetime firefighters.

Heaven knows how they would have managed with the fire that recently broke out near RAF Fylingdales on Langdale Moor, up on the North York Moors, if it hadn’t been for the likes of farmers and gamekeepers. Humbling also to also learn about the volunteer firefighters, such as those from Goathland, which incidentally is home to the world’s smallest fire station. Apparently, it’s just big enough - with very careful manoeuvring - to back their 4x4 fire truck into.

What proper, decent folk the local community are. Like a scene from Heartbeat, the old ITV drama once filmed in the village and given the fictional name Aidensfield, they all got behind the emergency efforts, dropping off food and drinks to keep these real-life heroes' energy levels up.

Film footage from some of the tractor cabs show this volunteer rural army - you know the ones, that are out if there is a flood or snow yet are treated like something Chancellor Rachel Reeves has scraped off the bottom of her shoe - risked their lives driving into the flames with water bowsers along with other kit, such as diggers to create windows for the firefighters to safely work from.

The way farming has been treated so far by this Government it would be no surprise to learn, later down the line, that tractor tanks were dipped to check they were running on white diesel - not red - for non-agricultural duties.

But back to the firefighters. They must not be allowed to become the forgotten emergency service. All we hear about in the news is striking doctors and poor hard-done-to teachers and train drivers.

Even children’s television character Fireman Sam, stationed at Pontypandy in the fictional rear-end of Wales, has access to a helicopter. It seemed to take an age for one to be rustled up for this major incident. If we don’t have them, then why not?

Talking of helicopters, former England cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has backed a campaign to help more hospitals get helipads, calling them a "vital step in giving me a second chance" after his horrific car crash which nearly claimed his life while filming an episode of the BBC television programme Top Gear.

This Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads (Help) appeal has already funded 32 NHS hospital helipads, which have seen action with 30,000 landings. It wants to finance 40 new and upgraded helipads, a vital piece of infrastructure that is not - like the air ambulances - nationally funded.

Now hang on. If our taxes can go on keeping asylum seekers in hotels or £15bn per year on overseas aid for bonkers projects such as studying shrimp health in Bangladesh or “barriers to mental healthcare” in Colombia, then they can surely pay for lifesaving kit. While they are on, they can get off their backsides and get those potholes fixed. It’s no laughing matter if some hard-working lad in his van gets a puncture and is late to work. Who then will be out grafting to pay for Britain’s benefits bill of over £300bn?

Not those who vape over babies with freshly manicured nails, Sky TV blaring in the background; all while jumping on the latest bandwagon of getting the country to pay for slimming injections.

Yes, it won’t be those who haven’t done a day’s work in their lives. All tattoos and no toil.

Sweeping generalisations, but there is so much for ‘anywhere but here Keir’ as some voters have nicknamed our Prime Minister to sort at home.

Never seeing a police officer on the streets, sub-standard maternity care, not even pretending to give two hoots about older people - unless, of course, they have some brass to tax.

Get up to Goathland Fire Station and host a reception for the firefighters, farmers and entire community that came together to tackle the moors blaze.

If Putin ever steps off the red carpet and comes over here, Starmer’s woke brigade (as opposed to the fire brigade) would be as much use as a chocolate fireguard.