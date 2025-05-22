Firefighters show the importance of local resilience - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They all face those risks everyday that they put on a uniform and answer calls for help and assistance from those of us in need. Fortunately, because of increased safety legislation, advanced equipment, first class training and risk assessment, such injuries are few. However, we should never overlook the debt we as a society owe to those whose role is to run towards danger and not away from it.

A week before this event I was privileged to be in the company of one of North Yorkshire`s senior officers in the Fire & Rescue Service, along with the Canon of Selby Abbey, at the iconic and very photogenic venue of the abbey, as we sought to publicise the extension of the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) into the community. A picture can attract attention.

The LRF is a partnership of all emergency and council services designed to come together in times of crisis. The involvement of the community can play a critical part in this so a pilot project offering free advice to residents and businesses about how to deal with emergency situations has been rolled out in Selby for a start. Lessons learnt here will inform the roll-out into other parts of North Yorkshire.

A fire crew heading out on call.

The ‘Yorkshire Ready Together’ initiative has seen the launch of an online tool to be used during major events such as flooding, fires, extreme weather and power outages.

Using an artificial intelligence chatbot, the interactive tool enables real-time, two-way conversations about being prepared for an emergency. Not just in North Yorkshire, this tool was launched late last year for businesses throughout North, West & South Yorkshire and the Humber.

The pilot in Selby reaches out beyond businesses alone, with pop-up banners and posters appearing in the town, including at Selby Abbey, with its well-visited community café, the local NHS drop-in centre and hospital, the Town Hall, community centres, the leisure centre, Selby Library and other well frequented areas of the town.

Since the online tool was launched last year, it has been successful in supporting businesses to be prepared. This now lets the community get involved, and is about taking advantage of new technologies to help better protect ourselves, as every year we face challenges from flooding to power losses and we need to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for the effects of cyber attacks and even pandemics.

We believe the advice is clear, practical and easy to understand, but we welcome feedback from users to achieve clarity. All conversations and insights gathered are anonymous and no personal information is recorded or held. There is no need to download any app, or fill out any registration form. You just use www.yorkshirereadytogether.co.uk for more information and to join the conversation.

Another risky occupation, often involving lone working with isolated, moving machinery, is farming. Personal injuries, and fatalities, puts this industry at the top of risk registers. North Yorkshire Council has had a co-opted seat on the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) governance council for many years and I’m pleased to attend their quarterly meetings to represent our Council.

Most commonly identified with the Harrogate Showground, and of course the Great Yorkshire Show, which following the demise of the Royal, is now the premier agricultural show in England, YAS does so much more, especially in the fields of education and learning.

A Nuffield Scholar is sponsored every year to carry out research into some aspect of farming activity, or some aspect of life that impacts on farming life. This year`s scholar is a young woman from Cumbria, (not anonymous but I haven’t had time to get her consent to be named).

Ideally placed as she is a farmer’s wife, helping out continuously in the family business as family members do, but also a nurse and dispensing practitioner in the NHS, specialising in mental health and well being. Ideally placed as her chosen topic is the increasing and alarming rate of suicides amongst the farming community.

There is no doubt that this sector is under great pressure of change at the moment. One definition of stress is change that you cannot control, even influence, and in this instance there is compelling evidence that change is being done to them, not with them.

Even the welcome news of the partial re-opening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, clumsily cancelled, does little to offset the worry of the imposition of inheritance tax and the worry of an uncertain but potentially adverse set of trade deals with the United States.

Hard work doesn`t kill, says the old adage, and farmers understand hard work as well as anybody, but worry can. If death is self-inflicted it is tragic indeed. The scholar is researching mitigations in other countries and her well-considered findings will be very insightful and hopefully constructive in ours.