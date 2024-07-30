The announcement of a bus service running for 24-hours a day for the first time in Leeds is to be welcomed but it is only a baby step in the grand scheme of things when it comes to public transport provisions in the region.

The fact that a city the size of Leeds has never had a 24-hour bus service tells a story in itself.

The 72 service operating between Bradford and Leeds will become a 24 hour service and it would be churlish not to acknowledge it as a positive move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the wider region will remain underserved in the small hours of the night. People who find themselves stranded in Leeds city centre have no means of getting home other than by taxi, which can come at a considerable expense.

A First Bus travelling down Park Row in Leeds city centre. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

More 24 hour bus services would be a huge fillip for the region’s night time economy. Leeds already has a bustling nightlife but too often it is held back by poor public transport.

There are other towns and cities such as Bradford and Wakefield that could also do with a boost to their night time economy.

Operator First Bus in a letter announcing the move said: “Safety is our top priority and we believe this 24-hour connectivity aligns well with mayoral commitments to give focus to the safety of women and girls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is another important reason why better public transport is needed. As is the fact that those working late nights are currently underserved.

If we’re to truly level up then Leeds and other towns and cities in Yorkshire need the sort of overground transport network that London enjoys.

Not only would it be better for the economy but also better for the environment.