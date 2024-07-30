First 24-hour bus service in Leeds is a step in the right direction but public transport across the region is still lacking
The fact that a city the size of Leeds has never had a 24-hour bus service tells a story in itself.
The 72 service operating between Bradford and Leeds will become a 24 hour service and it would be churlish not to acknowledge it as a positive move.
However, the wider region will remain underserved in the small hours of the night. People who find themselves stranded in Leeds city centre have no means of getting home other than by taxi, which can come at a considerable expense.
More 24 hour bus services would be a huge fillip for the region’s night time economy. Leeds already has a bustling nightlife but too often it is held back by poor public transport.
There are other towns and cities such as Bradford and Wakefield that could also do with a boost to their night time economy.
Operator First Bus in a letter announcing the move said: “Safety is our top priority and we believe this 24-hour connectivity aligns well with mayoral commitments to give focus to the safety of women and girls.”
This is another important reason why better public transport is needed. As is the fact that those working late nights are currently underserved.
If we’re to truly level up then Leeds and other towns and cities in Yorkshire need the sort of overground transport network that London enjoys.
Not only would it be better for the economy but also better for the environment.
The demand for affordable bus travel is clearly there, as shown by the hugely successful £2 bus fare cap.
