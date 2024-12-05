Fixing the broken education system will require parents to take responsibility

The education system in this country is broken. That much is clear when you hear from experts including Ofsted’s chief inspector.

The warning from Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s chief inspector, that education has become “fractured and fragmented for too many children” should be of concern to everyone with part-time and hybrid learning on the increase.

This is coupled with what has been described as the “stubborn and damaging issue” of poor attendance following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The value of face to face teaching should not be underestimated. Hybrid learning may work for mature adults with more developed comprehension skills but it is not suitable for young children. Online lessons were a necessity during the pandemic, they are not anymore.

Pupils in a school classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Orthodoxy needs to be restored to the education system. Despite this desire to find new ways of doing things, sometimes the old ways are the best.

However, the fix for our broken education system begins with parents.

A lot of people will be asking whatever happened to parental responsibility? It is a very pertinent question. The social contract has broken down in recent years.

