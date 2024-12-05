Fixing the broken education system will require parents to take responsibility
The warning from Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s chief inspector, that education has become “fractured and fragmented for too many children” should be of concern to everyone with part-time and hybrid learning on the increase.
This is coupled with what has been described as the “stubborn and damaging issue” of poor attendance following the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The value of face to face teaching should not be underestimated. Hybrid learning may work for mature adults with more developed comprehension skills but it is not suitable for young children. Online lessons were a necessity during the pandemic, they are not anymore.
Orthodoxy needs to be restored to the education system. Despite this desire to find new ways of doing things, sometimes the old ways are the best.
However, the fix for our broken education system begins with parents.
A lot of people will be asking whatever happened to parental responsibility? It is a very pertinent question. The social contract has broken down in recent years.
Fridays are not for social activities just because parents also happen to be working from home. This isn’t just about children learning in the classroom but also their development into confident young people ready for the big wide world and deprives them of the opportunity to develop friendships. Soft skills are at risk of completely falling away if they do not know how to interact with other people.