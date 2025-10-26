Flags reflect identity rather than define it, we have more in common that we think - Julian Pearce

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two areas I have called home both have an incredibly strong appreciation of pride and cultural heritage.

Growing up on the islands, one of 2,000 or so inhabitants, we were often told by others that we were Cornish. That’s part of the picture, yes, but many islanders feel fiercely independent and proud of their unique roots, separate from the Cornish mainland (both literally, by 28 miles of ocean, and metaphorically).

That is something, in my view, worth clinging onto, which was why a friend and I launched a competition at the age of 17 to design a new flag for the Isles of Scilly.

Bolton Castle in Wensleydale flying the Yorkshire flag from the ramparts to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Involving the community and those with a vested interest gave weight and added legitimacy to the project, which, some 24 years later, can still be seen in a flag that is widely used today, often in tandem with the St. Piran cross – the mark of Cornwall.

And in the second part of my life, the Yorkshire rose carries equal significance for the millions of people who live in this part of the country.

There’s barely been an international sporting event in the world these days without Yorkshire’s famous emblem being represented, whether at the European Championships, the Ryder Cup, or at an Ashes Test.

And who can forget the sea of Yorkshire roses flying high around the towns, cities, mills, vales and dales as the Tour de France came through in 2014?

Regional identity matters and referencing our differences doesn’t have to be adversarial.

So, in an era when flag-waving seems to be a topic du jour, what can regional identity teach us about our nation’s identity and about its people?

Modern Britain at its best is a prime example of why we shouldn’t shy away from our differences but instead embrace them as our greatest strength. This country has for a very long time been a mish mash of cultures, viewpoints and identities, and all the richer for it.

My work in recent months has spanned different parts of the country, from Cornwall to Cumbria. But I’m always happiest when working on projects in Yorkshire, and it never fails to surprise me how inter-regional nuances, friendly rivalries and points of pride differ in neighbouring areas.

Having spent much of my time in Bradford over recent months, for example, seeing genuine community cohesion around cultural projects, initiated by locally led organisations, has been a joy to witness.

Meanwhile, in South Yorkshire, seeing how a sense of pride in place can create a snowball effect of positivity – for example when regenerating our high-streets – is an important indicator of where priorities should lie, and how government intervention can shore-up the wider health of communities and the economy.

Of course, the picture isn’t always rosy. There are areas across the country that face genuine and serious underlying challenges and places where community cohesion is in desperately short supply.

Fuelled by a genuine and understandable fear that quality of life and prospects aren’t improving, division and isolation are rearing their ugly heads, and this is often felt hardest in areas that have seen higher levels of deprivation historically.

In the two areas with which I’m most familiar – Cornwall and Yorkshire – there are more similarities than you might at first think: de-industrialisation over successive decades; the disappearance of the mining industry; challenges affecting agriculture and fishing sectors – these are all factors which live long in the memory.

But it is also in these areas where you can see some of the best examples of community spirit, whether that be through cultural alliances or through a shared sense of journey. A place is shaped by such experiences, and triumph through adversity is a trait that can provide the backbone to future success.

With so much recent attention focused on national identity, how is this connected to regional identity, and how important is a sense of pride in place to overall cohesion?

Taking the theme of a country that is defined by its regional differences, there is a real case to be made that Britain’s whole is greater than the sum of its parts and all areas of regional identity filter into this.

Difference is a trait that makes us stronger as individuals and as communities. A place where you can listen to viewpoints that differ from your own, learn other perspectives and respect differing opinions – even if we don’t agree – makes for a stronger society.

As the co-architect of a flag that helped to give an area a unique symbol to unite behind and achieve cohesion, my feeling is that they are an important part of our national psyche. However, they reflect identity rather than define it.