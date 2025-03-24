Flexibility and common sense needed over North Yorkshire Council’s new home to school transport policy - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanied by a large application of the bureaucratic mind set. With a bit of casual disregard for reality on the ground and what it means for the people you are meant to be trying to serve.

Those features have been all too evident recently as North Yorkshire Council has set about implementing a new home to school transport policy which sounds at first to be a very reasonable change.

At the moment all local councils are really struggling to pay the bills and offer a decent service. North Yorkshire is no exception. Despite putting up council taxes by 4.99 per cent it is still expecting a £5m annual deficit.

A general view of a school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

In such circumstances any responsible public representative would be looking for ways to save money that don’t cause too much pain. So, it wasn’t entirely a surprise when the ruling Conservative group proposed that the rules on school transport should be changed to ensure that only transport to the nearest school would be paid for. If a parent chooses to send their child to a school further away than the closest one it was, perhaps not unreasonably, decided that this was a choice that the taxpayers shouldn’t be expected to cover.

So far so good. Or that’s how it initially seemed to a lot of councillors. Then the new policy started to run into the challenge of being tested in the real world. Instead of flexibility implementing the policy it seems to have been applied with an incredibly heavy and clumsy determination to steamroller it through regardless of individual circumstance.

Real people are being caught in the cross fire. Measuring the distance to the nearest school makes huge sense. Unless there is a mountain in the way and the road to the closest one goes over it whilst there is a perfectly good school a little further away on a safer road. That doesn’t appear to cut any ice with decision makers.

Children from homes on one side of a village can find themselves closer to one secondary school and those on the other to another. Those kids may have all been to the same village primary school which has helped build bonds between members of the community. It doesn’t help North Yorkshire to pay the bills if half the kids get on one bus and half on another and children lose contact with their friendship support group when they enter an unfamiliar environment. Details like that don’t matter to bureaucrats drawing a pencil line. They do matter to parents who have to deal with a crying child who has been separated from a best friend and doesn’t understand why.

Then there is the issue of moving home. One child who appeared on Look North was being asked to leave school and move to a new one because their parents had moved a short distance and that tipped the child who was thriving in their old school outside the area where transport would be provided. The policy change appeared to have happened after the decision to move was already underway so the parents weren’t aware that there might be a problem.

There are problems over what happens to sisters and brothers as the older child continues to be eligible for free transport whilst the younger one will only be funded to go elsewhere. Other children are being denied the chance to go to a selective school for which they have passed the entry test but happen to come from a family that can’t afford the travel costs. Not exactly equal opportunities.

Children have been told that they will not be permitted to take the school bus to their closest school and walk a few hundred yards to one a little further away.

As a result of some of these daft applications of a well meant policy there are schools like Settle College which risk losing so many children that it could start to impact on their ability to survive and provide a reasonable range of options for their kids. The tax payer will be in line to pay the cost of any financial failure of such schools and the eventual impact on the local community could be enormous. The governors of those schools are working hard to avoid the worst impacts but times are challenging enough for rural schools without this.

Given the range of problems that are emerging and the way this is hitting ordinary people who are trying to do their best for their children, calls have gone out from opposition councillors for an extraordinary meeting of the Full North Yorkshire Council to reconsider the application of the policy.

I am very much hoping that all the elected councillors from all the political parties will want to address the lack of flexibility and put a sensible policy in place.

It remains to be seen whether that kind of common sense politics will prevail or whether stubborn insistence that there is no alternative lives on.