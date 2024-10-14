Flood Action Week: How we can all prepare to mitigate against the worst impacts of flooding - Emma Hardy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed in 2013 by a tidal storm surge which over-topped flood defences in parts of the city centre, damaging hundreds of properties. These events made me acutely aware of what the consequences of climate change mean for our country – and the traumatic impacts they can have on families.

Last winter was also extremely wet and as we have seen just in the last few weeks, some parts of the country have already experienced flooding this year – and we know there are more challenges to come.

The community spirit we see after a flood event is inspiring. It is amazing to see how people come together and support each other before, during and after a flood, but as Floods Minister I want to do everything I can to protect communities from flooding and make sure people are as prepared as they can be.

Residents observe a flooded road after Storm Babet passed through in 2023. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rest assured, teams in Defra are working hard to improve resilience and preparation with local partners ahead of the winter. As Floods Minister, I am determined to turbocharge our country’s resilience to flooding and coastal erosion and better protect communities.

But people can also take steps themselves to reduce the worst impacts of flooding. This is why I am supporting the Environment Agency’s annual Flood Action Week, which urges people to act now and prepare.

The first simple step you can take is to sign up for flood warnings on the Government website, which will alert you when flooding is likely in your area.

Other practical steps include storing important documents and possessions in a secure, waterproof location and checking how to turn off your electricity and water.

You can also prepare a long-term flood kit. This includes setting aside essential items such as waterproof clothing, torches, and toys for children if you are asked to evacuate at short notice.

You should also think about what to do with your pets and other animals if a flood happens, such as where they might go and what to do with their medicine and carriers for moving them.

These actions won’t stop the rain falling or the flood water coming, but they will help make a bad experience more bearable and the recovery quicker. At the same time as individuals prepare for flooding, so is your government.

Flood Action Week this year takes place from 14-20 October to coincide with the one-year

anniversary of Storm Babet. The storm’s impacts were heartbreaking, and my deepest

sympathies go to all those affected. Here in Yorkshire, the actions of the Environment Agency and its partners helped to protect more than 38,000 properties but sadly nearly 200 flooded.

With more than 5.7 million properties in England exposed to flooding and a floods investment programme that is behind schedule, we need to act with urgency. That is why in September, we launched the new Floods Resilience Taskforce, bringing together representatives from Government, the Environment Agency, the Met Office, Local Resilience Forums, Mayoral Offices, emergency responders and the National Farmers Union, among others.

We will be working to accelerate the construction of flood defences around the country and ensure that together we are all prepared for the challenges of the future.