Flood Action Week: My mission is to make Yorkshire more flood resilient - Emma Hardy

The school where I taught in Hull was badly flooded in 2007. With water pouring into my classroom we had to evacuate the children and it was months before we were able to resume teaching at the school again. And the trauma stuck with the kids, who would get upset every time it rained.

So, when I was made Flood Minister last year, I was delighted as this was a real chance to do something and deliver for flood-hit communities around the country.

Flooding remains one of the most urgent challenges facing communities across Yorkshire and the rest of England, especially as climate change brings more unpredictable and severe weather.

Scarborough's North Bay during Storm Babet in 2023. PIC: Richard Ponter

This Flood Action Week, I’m imploring the public to take simple steps to protect themselves – this includes signing up for free flood warnings, preparing a flood plan or checking your own flood risk on gov.uk.

But while personal action is vital for keeping you and your loved ones safe, decisive action from the government is also essential. Unfortunately, this government inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record. In our first year we have put more money into maintaining and repairing our defences alongside completing 15 brand-new projects across Yorkshire and the Humber, which in turn will better protect more than 3,100 homes and businesses.

This is all part of the largest investment programme in our flood defences ever as for just over a decade, up until 2036, at least £10.5bn is being invested in our new flood defences and upgrading existing ones. This unprecedented funding will help Yorkshire and the rest of England adapt to extreme weather.

And today we are transforming how flood defences are funded, with reforms that will help protect Yorkshire.

The old funding formula which determined how communities received money for flood defences failed to factor in the growing impacts of climate change or the need for innovative approaches like natural flood management. It also put councils with limited resources at a disadvantage, making it harder for them to secure the funds needed to protect their communities.

Our new approach is straightforward. Any project worth £3m or less will now receive full government funding. For larger schemes, we provide the first £3m upfront plus 90 per cent of any additional costs.

This is a real game-changer for many schemes around the country that have been stuck, unable to progress for years. I'm also determined that the most vulnerable in our society get the protection they need.

We’re guaranteeing at least 20 per cent of new investment goes to the most deprived communities over the next decade. The central mission of the government is to grow the economy, and these defences will transform local economies by breaking the devastating cycle of repeated flooding.

As Flooding Minister, I’m clear that Yorkshire’s future shouldn’t be defined by flood damage and disruption. With these reforms, we are building a safer, more resilient region where people can live, work, and thrive without fear of flooding.