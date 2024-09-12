Floods Resilience Taskforce to be welcomed as climate change leaves communities vulnerable
Whether it was the Boxing Day floods of 2016, which left large parts of West Yorkshire underwater or the flooding at Fishlake in November 2019, it has left communities counting the cost of the clear up.
That is why it is a positive step to bring together government, communities, and emergency services to find the best solutions to protecting communities at risk of flooding.
Too often, these communities have felt that they are left at the mercy of the ever-changing elements.
It cannot be left to just one agency to protect people from flooding. There needs to be a joint-up approach not just between government departments but between local and national leaders and more importantly grassroots organisations.
Steps need to be taken quickly on flood mitigation given the current Met Office outlook suggests autumn is likely to be wetter than usual.
Flooding is likely to become more frequent given that the climate is changing. In fact, trends already show this. It is a reminder of why collective action on climate change is needed.
While it is good to see a taskforce being put in place and a number of agencies have a role to play in flood preparedness, the Government will also have to ensure that it makes funding available for flood defences where needed. The taskforce will also have to take a long-term strategic view that ensures adroit land management in the future as well as a shoring up of infrastructure.
