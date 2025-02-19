Focus on inclusion in new Ofsted inspection framework is to be welcomed - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though still out for consultation, the proposed report currently consists of ten categories, each rated on a five-point scale from ‘causing concern’ to ‘exemplary’.

The proposals have divided opinion in the education sector with some school leaders claiming Ofsted is retaining the worst elements of the current regime whilst also making the process of inspection more convoluted for school staff and the resultant reports more confusing for parents.

Whilst there is a risk that these proposals will make inspections more bureaucratic for schools, there are, I think, some changes to (cautiously) celebrate.

A sign displaying a 'good' Ofsted rating outside a school. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Firstly, the 5-point scale should allow inspectors to highlight success when things are working well, provide reassurance that school leaders are taking the right action where improvement is needed, and identify where more urgent action is required to avoid standards declining further. This approach, says Ofsted, should help reduce pressure on school staff by presenting a balanced picture of practice across more areas, not a single overall grade. Having ‘safeguarding’ as a standalone judgment should also prevent an isolated safety incident condemning a school to a failed inspection.

Secondly, inspections will be better contextualised, taking account of each school’s circumstances, rather than applying a ‘one size fits all’ model. Not only will there be different frameworks for different types of setting, but pupil characteristics and local area demographics will also be considered when reaching judgments, recognising that schools face different challenges, and success does not always look the same.

For example, a school which serves a deprived community will be judged on whether they are working hard to overcome disadvantage whilst schools with a high-attaining intake will be assessed on the extent to which they are stretching the most able pupils. This approach, says Ofsted, will help parents make better national and local comparisons, as well as comparisons between schools working in similar contexts.

Finally, there’s a sharper focus on inclusion. This means inspectors will look at how well schools support vulnerable and disadvantaged children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, making sure these children are always at the centre of inspection and – one would therefore hope – at the centre of a school’s everyday practice.

I particularly welcome this focus on inclusion because I’ve long argued that we should judge schools on what they achieve for their most disadvantaged pupils, not just in terms of test and qualification outcomes, important though they are; but also, on how well they prepare their most disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils for future success. This means removing barriers to inclusion and belonging and providing an equitable education for all, including the excluded and mitigating some of the effects of living in an unequal, fractured society.

Schools cannot solve all of society’s ills, and nor should they be expected to; but they can do more to ensure a child’s birth is not also their destiny. I think it’s right, therefore, that schools are judged on the extent to which they help children make sense of their lives, make meaning of the world, and connect with others.