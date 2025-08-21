Follow the science and don’t believe inflated headlines on hearing loss - Andrew Armitage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows there’s a strong link between hearing loss and increased risk of dementia.

One major review even called hearing loss the biggest modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline in midlife. But – and it’s a big but – that doesn’t mean hearing loss causes dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am the clinical director of The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic and we treat self-funded clients mainly over 50 in North Yorkshire. My patients share their hearing loss concerns with me, asking what they can do about their hearing loss to prevent getting dementia. I tell them to be clear about what the science is telling us and not to listen to the inflated headlines.

A man with hearing problems. PIC: Adobe

It’s important to have the full facts at your disposal, as one study published in The Lancet Public Health in April 2023 suggested that hearing aids could help reduce the risk of dementia.

However, it was retracted in December 2023 due to a coding error identified by the authors. This error rendered their findings and conclusions false and misleading and so the study was retracted.

In 2023, a high-quality study called ACHIEVE found that hearing aids slowed down cognitive decline in older people who were already at higher risk of dementia, such as those with cardiovascular problems. But in healthier people, hearing aids didn’t show the same benefit in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some research indicates that hearing aids can be beneficial, especially for high-risk groups, but not for everyone. So, hearing care might help most for those who are more vulnerable, but it’s not a guaranteed fix for everyone. This serves as a reminder to us that research is ever evolving and we need to be cautious and stay honest and open-minded about the science.

As new studies and findings can emerge, it’s important to keep up with the latest research and recommendations so patients can make informed decisions about hearing health.

There are tests you can take to spot if you have mild cognitive decline.

Family members usually notice if an older person in their family has hearing loss, like noticing their television is too loud, or seeing them zone out at family gatherings or in restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the best advice we can give is to suggest that everyone over 55 has their hearing checked each year, just like you would with your eyes or teeth.

Regular hearing checks can help detect hearing loss early, allowing for timely intervention and management.

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect your ears; it can affect how you connect with people, your mood, and your memory.

Even if you’re lucky and it doesn’t affect your brain, untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, depression, and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, spotting it early means patients can stay confident, social and engaged.

If you are concerned about yourself or a family member, I’d suggest finding a professional audiologist to conduct a check.