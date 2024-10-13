Food security is national security but too many British farmers are on the brink - Robbie Moore

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, in recent weeks and over the course of this debate, we have seen what happens when a Member for one of the least rural constituencies in the country is put in charge of the countryside.

Some £50m of the farming recovery fund is not yet paid out.

Some £75m ring-fenced for internal drainage boards has not yet been distributed. There is no commitment on the £220m for farm innovation and productivity grants. There are reports that the farming budget is about to be slashed, leaving uncertainty and farmers facing a cliff edge.

While the first assault of this Labour Government has been on pensioners right across the country, I fear that farmers are next on their hit list.

The Secretary of State has had the chance to stand up for farmers and to confirm that the farming budget and other schemes will be protected.

Instead, he seems to have already surrendered to the Chancellor, suggesting a cut of £100m. I fear that it will be much more.

As we know, Labour could only bring itself to include 87 words in its manifesto on its plan for farmers, which stands in contrast to our Conservative Government’s commitment to food security and our rural sector by putting food at the centre of policy making.

We introduced the food security index and an annual food security report, and we set out plans to introduce legally binding targets to enhance our food security.

We established the Farm to Fork summit, held at Downing Street, bringing together key stakeholders from across the food and farming sector.

That was all to ensure that the Government’s Departments were aligned on this agenda.

We were willing to look farmers in the eye, to engage directly with the whole agricultural sector and to make sure that its priorities were heard across the whole of Government.

Why is the Prime Minister not guaranteeing the same level of engagement and reporting?

At a time when farmers need to plan, Labour is offering them a farming manifesto that could be placed on a postcard.

In the past 100 days in office, we have seen that the Secretary of State is too weak to stand up for our farmers and too weak to even stand up for his own department against the Chancellor’s red pen.

We have experienced the wettest 18 months on record. That cannot go unanswered and thousands of farmers across the country are being crippled by crop losses and damage to their fields.

In fact, farmers are already fearing for their second year without any crop at all. The £50m pledged by the last Conservative Government was designed specifically to support farmers hit by flooding, and it was ready to go when we left office. Farmers on the ground, however, say that they have not seen a penny of it. Where is that money? Why has it not been delivered to the farmers who desperately need it?