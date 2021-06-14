Footpath and litter volunteers lead by example – The Yorkshire Post says

JUST like those selfless volunteers collecting litter in Guiseley, and other parts of the region, over the weekend, this county is also indebted to all those who give up their time to help maintain North Yorkshire’s network of footpaths.

By YP Comment
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:40 am
The Dales Way long distance footpath between Kettlewell and Grassington at the top of Conistone Dib in the Upper Wharfedale Valley towards Kilnsey Moor. Photo: Tony Johnson.

As an appeal for new volunteers, these people are effectively the ‘eyes and ears’ of North Yorkshire County Council, helping check out issues reported by the public from damaged signs or the dangerous erosion of paths, in order for them to be repaired.

And, given that this work will become even more importance as Welcome to Yorkshire’s new Walkshire campaign begins to gain momentum, it is to be hoped that sufficient people put their best feet forward and answer this latest response positively.

In turn, how about NYCC – and Welcome To Yorkshire – finding a way, when the time is right, to recognise all those public-spirited people who genuinely go the extra mile to look after paths, and collect litter left by others, on behalf of us all?

Teams of volunteer litter pickers operate in Yorkshire every weekend.

