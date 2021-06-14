Footpath and litter volunteers lead by example – The Yorkshire Post says

As an appeal for new volunteers, these people are effectively the ‘eyes and ears’ of North Yorkshire County Council, helping check out issues reported by the public from damaged signs or the dangerous erosion of paths, in order for them to be repaired.
And, given that this work will become even more importance as Welcome to Yorkshire’s new Walkshire campaign begins to gain momentum, it is to be hoped that sufficient people put their best feet forward and answer this latest response positively.
In turn, how about NYCC – and Welcome To Yorkshire – finding a way, when the time is right, to recognise all those public-spirited people who genuinely go the extra mile to look after paths, and collect litter left by others, on behalf of us all?
