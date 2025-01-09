Foreign policy is where Donald Trump really wields power - William Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the specific type of threat Trump poses is often misunderstood. Like all presidents, his domestic powers are limited. He will face stiff resistance at the federal, state, and local levels of government.

For instance, as we've already seen with Trump’s first choice for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, the senate can and will reject his cabinet nominees. The Republicans very slim House majority, moreover, means Democrats can stymie Trump's legislation with support from just a few Republicans. Federal and state courts, for their part, have ruled against Trump consistently - and will continue to do so. Even Trump's own executive-branch departments, like the Department of Justice, will again resist his most brazen initiatives.

That's not to say Trump won’t score some wins. He will appoint conservative judges, roll back important regulations, knock the tax rate down a few percentage points, accelerate deportations (though not at the level he's promising), and so on. Elon Musk might even get some federal employees canned. And for those on the wrong side of these policies the consequences will matter.

Donald Trump during his meeting with the Prince of Wales in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

But the limits on what Trump can achieve domestically are significant. And much that he does accomplish can be rolled back or neutralised by Democrats in the future.

Foreign policy, however, is a different story. This is where the potential consequences are biggest and where the bells often can't be unrung. This is where Trump, like all presidents, has the fewest checks on his power. This is where the true Trump threat resides.

Trump will soon be commander in chief of the military and America's head of state before the world. With foreign policy, he won't need congress to pass legislation to make a major impact. Nor will he need thousands of federal bureaucrats to implement his biggest policies. With few exceptions, the courts won't be able to reverse a thing he does.

Even express constitutional restraints on the president in foreign policy no longer apply. The president has usurped the role of congress in declaring war against other nations. While Article 1 of the constitution says that congress (not the president) has the power “to declare war,” presidents since Harry Truman have repeatedly waged war without congressional declaration.

Trump will, indeed, be largely unrestrained in the international sphere. Yet the world he inherits is as complicated as ever. The Middle East is fractured with war, blood is spilling in Russia and Ukraine, North Korea's weapons cast a shadow across the globe, populist unrest throbs globally, and China's military gets stronger every day.

Having Trump's volatile hand stirring this pot - with few checks to restrain his impulses - is exponentially more dangerous than whatever legislation a razor-thin Republican majority can muster in congress. As president, Trump can call Vladimir Putin any time. He can confront Chairman Xie on social media before breakfast. He can belittle Kim Jong Un publicly on a whim.

Trump's supporters like to highlight that there were fewer wars when he was president than there are today. This may be true. But it's quite a stretch to credit Trump for this outcome. Trump's diplomatic unpredictability increases the likelihood of international conflict. That his first presidency avoided war bears little on what comes next.