Forget about Nigel Farage and consider other parties at the polls - Yorkshire Post Letters

Forget about Nigel Farage and consider other parties at the polls
Reform are currently riding high in the polls. Having tried the Conservatives and found them
wanting, the UK then voted in Starmer’s team - not overwhelmingly, more because Tory voters stayed at home - now it seems they are reaching a similar conclusion about Labour.
So, in desperation, they are turning to Reform. I hear the continual cry ‘We must give Nigel a chance’.
Well, actually, why should we? He’s had his chance, twice. Once in 2016, when he helped engineer Brexit, the most disastrous decision the UK has made in my lifetime - one that decimated Britain’s GDP and trade, alienated our closest neighbours, and made us all poorer.
Of course, once it (inevitably) turned out to be a disaster, it “wasn’t the Brexit he’d wanted”. How predictable.
Then in 2018 his second chance was to support Theresa May’s deal which would have given us the Single Market and a better means to trade. He hated that as much as he hated Johnson’s deal. He didn’t like soft Brexit – he didn’t like hard Brexit. As May knew, and many EU leaders stated – Farage wanted the mythical ‘cake and eat it’ Brexit – the one that didn’t exist.
His councillors are now attempting to run many of Britain’s county councils. As far as we can see, the sum total of their achievements is threefold: they are taking down flags they don’t like, removing books from libraries and cancelling as many council meetings as possible.
Is that all they imagine the efficient running of a county council comprises? Why is the far right’s answer to everything to remove stuff and cancel things?
The EU, the ECHR, climate accords – you name it, they want to leave them.
Talking of leaving, with regard to Farage, we should leave this admirer of Trump and Putin well alone, unless we wish to see Britain become a smaller copy of Trump’s US. There are other parties to choose – why not give them a chance?
