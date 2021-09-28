Frankie Dettori defined by racing’s ‘magnificent seven’ – The Yorkshire Post says

Frankie Dettori celebrates the win of Frankie Dettori celebrates on Fujiyama Crest, the final leg of his 'magnificent seven' at Ascot 25 years ago.

Even now, Dettori fields more questions about his ‘magnificent seven’ – the day he rode all seven winners at Ascot at odds of 25,095-1 – than any of his celebrated triumphs around the world.

Frankie Dettori in winning action at York on the champion stayer Stradivarius.

But what makes this feat even more special is that he accomplished this life-defining feat at the then Festival of Racing, one of the Flat’s biggest meetings of the year, rather than a humdrum midweek fixture.

And the fact that TV and radio schedules were ripped up to accommodate Dettori’s history-making ride on Fujiyama Crest catapulted him into the wider national consciousness as youngsters sought to replicate his celebratory flying dismounts.

A reminder that every sport needs its showmen and women, racing’s debt to Dettori remains as incalculable as the losses that the bookmakers still suffer at his expense.