Freezing temperatures present several risks to older people - Tom Appelbee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research revealed that more than 50 per cent of Britain’s elderly are concerned about their health in winter months as age-related physical changes can make the body less able to regulate temperature, making it more likely to be affected by extreme cold, increasing the risk of health conditions.

Additionally, age can often lead to physical deconditioning which impacts mobility, strength and balance which can make retaining independence in wet, icy and snowy conditions challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elderly people falling and the subsequent care required is estimated to cost the NHS more than £2.3 billion per year, approximately 40 per cent of which occur in winter months.

Tom Appelbee is the co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing. PIC: Roger Moody/SD Photos

Walking aids such as frames, walkers and rollators such as the X-Lite from Fenetic Wellbeing are vital for keeping Britain's elderly population safe. The increased support provides improved stability on icy and slippery surfaces, allowing people to remain independent and safe, whilst simultaneously providing loved ones with greater peace of mind.

With the UK’s cost of living crisis, winter presents an additional risk for the 8.4 million Brits living alone who may face significant costs to heat entire homes and rooms. As a consequence, it was estimated that almost 5,000 deaths in the UK were attributed to cold homes alone. Cold homes can exacerbate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and arthritis, with 72 per cent of people reporting joint discomfort during colder months.

Many energy providers offer lower rates during off-peak times, typically between 11 pm and 8am. By heating homes during these hours, households can save up to 40 per cent on energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduling heating systems or using thermostats can maximise these savings while ensuring the home remains warm when it is most needed, such as during the early morning or evening hours.

A fantastic, cost effective solution is investing in furniture that provides targeted heat. At just 20p per day to run, heated chairs such as Fenetic’s Ultra or Hainworth rise and recline, heated chairs are ideal for people who live alone to keep warm without incurring the significant energy costs of heating an entire room or home.

This means staying warm for 12 hours a day, seven days per week, can cost less than £6 per month and offers the potential to reduce the average household energy bills by more than 1,000 per cent each month.

Additionally, targeted heat solutions such as heated chairs or heated blankets can also help conditions such as arthritis, stiff joints and promote blood flow which is essential in cold weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Fenetic, we work closely with leading manufacturers to provide affordable targeted heat solutions and products to support safe and independent living.

Our showroom based in the heart of Yorkshire hosts our 200 strong range of products, with bespoke one-to-one appointments available to help people find the right solution to help them.