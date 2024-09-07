From All Creatures Great and Small to Gentleman Jack, why screen productions are important for tourism in Yorkshire
Film and television productions such as All Creatures Great and Small and Gentleman Jack are also playing a role in selling Yorkshire to potential visitors.
This is why it is important that we continue to champion the screen industry here in the region.
However, while the region’s tourism industry is to be lauded, there is still a need for a unified voice that champions the sector.
For all its faults, the old Welcome to Yorkshire was an organisation that provided a strong voice for the region.
There is still the need for a unified organisation that brings the best of the tourism industry here in Yorkshire to speak up for the county and attract world class events.
It would need to have representation from all parts of the region and robust governance in place.
Yorkshire is stronger when it speaks with a unified voice. The region itself is a brand that can be sold to the world, including tourists.
Tourism isn’t just a ‘nice to have’. It is an essential part of the economy. In North Yorkshire, Tourism is worth £1.5bn a year. It accounts for 11 per cent of the county’s economy, and 41,200 workers are employed in the sector. Livelihoods are built off the back of tourism.
That is why this is a key sector that needs to be supported and championed.
