From cover to cover, a journey of accidental rediscovery - Ian McMillan

I can’t remember the name of the book but I know that it’s about Charles Dickens and the way that he performed passages from his books in town halls and theatres all over the country.

Maybe it’s called something like Charles Dickens and his Performing Selves or maybe not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cover is kind of cream coloured, I remember that, and I think there’s a picture of Dickens on the cover. Or there might not be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian McMillan

I got into what I laughingly call my ‘book room’; it used to be the tiny spare bedroom but now it’s a room almost entirely covered in books from floor to ceiling.

There’s a wardrobe in there from the days when it was a bedroom and if you open the wardrobe books tumble out in what scientists call a bookalanche.

I’m fairly, although not definitively, sure that the book in question isn’t in the wardrobe but I open the wardrobe tentatively and some books flood out in slow motion. I pick one up: it’s a book on how to do crosswords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I go out of the book room and sit on the stairs and flick through the crossword book; maybe this will be the month that I’ll start to do crosswords.

Every year I promise myself that, to train my brain, I’ll start doing crosswords and every year I flick through this book and maybe this will be the month.

I’ve got to find that Dickens book, though. There’s a deadline looming. I go back into the book room where the books are piled on a table like representations of the Manhattan Skyline.

What’s this one? Ah yes, that self-published novel by a local writer; he sent it to me and wanted me to comment on it and I did read it ages ago but I’ve not got round to commenting on it yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I daren’t look at the date on the accompanying letter but I hope against hope that it was written sometime this century. Crosswords, though. I might give them a go.

What’s that book about halfway down the third pile on the left? It looks like it might be the Dickens book I’m searching for. I have Great Expectations that it is, ha ha.

It isn’t: it’s an anthology of contemporary Italian poetry translated into English, with the poems in Italian on the left-hand page and the English translations on the right. Ah, I remember buying this one: I had this fantasy that I would take up a new hobby.

I would sit at the dining table and translate Italian poetry. Well, it didn’t have to be Italian poetry: I’m sure there a few books of French and Spanish poetry knocking about in here somewhere, just waiting for me to turn them into Broad Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people, probably the types who do crosswords, would tell me that I should be more organised, that I should arrange the books alphabetically or by genre or by publisher.

I could do that but then I wouldn’t get this: the serendipity of finding a different book to the one I was looking for. Here’s a book about Siberia by a great travel writer. Maybe I’ll reread that next.

Maybe I’ll go to Siberia on the train and sit in my carriage drinking tea from a samovar and translating Russian poetry.