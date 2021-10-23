From Diddly Squat, Jeremy Clarkson is farming’s saviour – The Yorkshire Post says

He did not expect to make money and expectations were low, hence why the proud Yorkshireman decided to call his new venture in Diddly Squat.
Now his energy, efforts and enterprise have charmed the countryside to such an extent that Clarkson’s Farm is the subject of a documentary TV series on Amazon Prime while the plain-speaking 61-year-old has become the recipient of a top honour at the British Farming Awards.
And while Clarkson personifies the timeless Yorkshire saying ‘where there’s muck there’s brass’, he deserves the nation’s thanks for doing more than any politician to raise the profile of agriculture, the challenges and the potential of the rural economy.
All that is left is for him to diversify and branch out – in his home county.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.