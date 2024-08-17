From Harehills to Rotherham, rioters must face justice for actions: The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire and Humber is in the invidious position of being the region of the country with the largest number of people charged with criminal offences connected to the recent riots and disorder, according to the area’s chief crown prosecutor Jonathan Storer.

Writing in The Yorkshire Post today, Mr Storer said almost one-quarter of those charged nationally are involved in cases from this region.

Not only that, but our region has seen more cases of looting, violent disorder and assaults on police than anywhere else.

These are shameful statistics but also do represent the fast and effective work of police and prosecutors in the region in identifying offenders and bringing them to justice at speed. There are likely to be many more charges to follow, particularly in regard to the appalling scenes at the hotel in Rotherham which had been housing asylum seekers.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on July 18. Picture: Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

Mr Storer also importantly highlights that more charges are expected beyond the four people already facing court in regards to last month’s Harehills riot in Leeds.

While not directly connected to what has happened in recent weeks, the scenes that night of widespread disorder being met with little challenge by the authorities may well have subsequently emboldened some of those involved in the post-Southport looting and rioting.

In all cases, it is vital that the police and CPS act without fear and favour and bring offenders who broke the law, often in the most flagrant of ways, to book. Indeed, following that approach has undoubtedly helped restore order to the streets.

