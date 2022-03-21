Fuel crisis in rural areas; why Rishi Sunak must address cost of living in countryside communities like his Richmond constituency – The Yorkshire Post says

This was a political – and economic – acceptance that the cost of living crisis affects every part of Britain from inner city estates to remote parishes in the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors where fuel costs more because independent filling stations can’t match the prices on supermarket forecourts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, while a 5p cut in fuel duty would be welcome and command Labour’s support, it will not offset the huge increase in fuel and energy costs now confronting families, local authorities, NHS providers and public transport operators.

Rishi Sunak is being urged to act over fuel duty in the Spring Statement.

As such, now is the time for a root and branch review of Government funding mechanisms to ensure rural areas are not shortchanged to such an extent. Where better to start than Mr Sunak’s own back yard?

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.