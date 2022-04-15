Funding betrays promises to Leave voters - The Yorkshire Post says

Those in the Leave camp, correctly, pointed to the vast sums it cost Britain every year to be a member state and argued that we could spend that money better at home on domestic matters.

Such a pledge drew widespread support across Yorkshire, with the vast majority of the region backing Brexit in the hopes of delivering a better tomorrow for themselves and their children.

Speaking just last year, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged that the new Shared Prosperity Fund the Government created would “at a minimum match the size of EU funds”. However today we learn that the sums involved pale into insignificance when compared to what Britain received while a member state.

Pic: PA.

To take the Sheffield City Region alone, £38m has been promised over a three-year period. Under old EU rules this figure would have been closer to £900m.

The figures pledged have predictably provoked outrage in the region, with South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis saying the sum “drives a coach and horses through the Government’s Levelling Up agenda”.

With Levelling Up increasingly looking to be little more than a slogan, and a raft of promises made to Yorkshire already having been watered down or broken, the Shared Prosperity Fund was an opportunity for ministers to make good on the promise of Brexit.