Funding reforms will bolster flood resilience in Yorkshire as climate change impacts mount: Emma Hardy

As we adapt for the future, we must be prepared for everything. I know only too well from personal experience the devastation flooding can cause. In 2007, driving rain hit Hull and the surrounding area, forcing people into temporary accommodation and flooding the school at which I worked as a teacher.

That’s why increasing the nation’s flood resilience is one of my personal priorities – and underline the importance of having in place the right defences to protect vulnerable communities.

But this government inherited an outdated formula for distributing money to proposed flood defences, which has hindered communities from getting the protection they need.

Emma Hardy is Floods Minister and a Hull MP

The archaic system slows down the delivery of new flood schemes through a complex application process and neglects more innovative approaches to flood management.

At this week’s the Flood & Coast Conference in Telford I unveiled bold new plans to reform this outdated funding formula.

We’re proposing to ensure funding for new flood schemes is distributed in a more effective way, accounting for the challenges facing businesses and communities across the country, including in Yorkshire.

As part of our new proposals, it will be easier for authorities to bid for central government funding, speeding up delivery of vital schemes.

The government could also fund the first £3 million of proposed flood and coastal erosion projects. For any further costs, schemes would only need to cover 10 per cent of the remaining costs from other sources, while the government would also fully fund the refurbishment of existing defences.

This more generous approach will plug funding gaps for many more schemes which would have missed out under the existing system.

As part of our proposals, we’re also exploring how to mainstream more innovative approaches to flood resilience. Natural flood management not only reduces flood risk but improves water quality, provides vital habitats for wildlife, and increases access to nature, while property flood resilience measures such as flood doors or smart air bricks help prevent or reduce water from entering a property during a significant flood.

An uncertain future requires us to consider new ways of working and we must reap the benefits of these new approaches to flood risk management.

A key part of the government’s Plan for Change, our proposals will provide security for working people and boost economic growth across our cities, towns and villages, by protecting businesses, increasing investor confidence, and supporting the resilience of critical infrastructure.

Alongside the outdated funding formula, this government inherited flood assets in their worst condition on record, following years of underinvestment. Given the pressures of climate change, we can’t afford to wait – which is why we’re taking bold action now.

To ensure we’re prepared for challenges both now and in the future and to bolster protection across the country – including here in Yorkshire – we are investing a record £2.65 billion across two years to maintain, repair and build flood defences.

Through our Plan for Change, this government is committed to ensuring flood protection across the nation is fit for the increased challenges we know we face in the future.