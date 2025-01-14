Further signs that the Government has got delay in social care reform wrong
There is a growing sense within the sector that the Government is just kicking the issue into the long grass. The new report highlighting the strain that the social care sector is under shows why we can cannot afford to wait three years for final decisions on reform.
An annual survey of organisations caring for some 128,000 people in England found providers feeling forced to close parts of their organisations, handing back contracts to local authorities and considering leaving the market entirely.
This should send alarm bells ringing across Whitehall. The sector is on the brink and it will be the most vulnerable who pay the price, as Andrew Vine highlights in his column today.
There is clearly a need for action now when elderly people are left praying that they die before they’re forced to sell off their homes.
It’s not as if social care campaigners have not warned about the issues that currently best the sector. The writing has been on the wall for some time.
On top of that the recent Budget has only just added to the cost pressures faced by providers.
The national living wage increase will increase costs from April as will the planned increase in the rate of employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs).
