Further signs that the Government has got delay in social care reform wrong

Evidence that the Government has got it wrong on social care reform is mounting. While reviews are to be welcomed so that informed decisions can be made, the reality is that Labour’s decision to launch an independent commission into reform of social care, led by Baroness Louise Casey, will only serve to hold up much needed reform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a growing sense within the sector that the Government is just kicking the issue into the long grass. The new report highlighting the strain that the social care sector is under shows why we can cannot afford to wait three years for final decisions on reform.

An annual survey of organisations caring for some 128,000 people in England found providers feeling forced to close parts of their organisations, handing back contracts to local authorities and considering leaving the market entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This should send alarm bells ringing across Whitehall. The sector is on the brink and it will be the most vulnerable who pay the price, as Andrew Vine highlights in his column today.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to staff and residents during a visit to a care home. PIC: Rich McCarthy/PA Wire

There is clearly a need for action now when elderly people are left praying that they die before they’re forced to sell off their homes.

It’s not as if social care campaigners have not warned about the issues that currently best the sector. The writing has been on the wall for some time.

On top of that the recent Budget has only just added to the cost pressures faced by providers.